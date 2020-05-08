Visitors, flights to state slightly rises; HTA numbers reveal why visitors are coming to the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The number of visitors to the state have slightly gone up, according to Hawaii Tourism Authority numbers.

It has been six weeks since the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine began for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state.

On May 6, 669 people arrived in Hawaii. This number included 233 visitors and 189 residents. On May 5th, there were 216 visitors who reportedly landed in the state.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

Crew = flight crew members

Intended Resident = people who are moving to Hawaii such as military members and their families, and former residents who intend to live in Hawaii

Resident = people who have a Hawaii ID

Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport

Visitor = people who do not have a Hawaii ID including essential health care workers, essential federal workers, former residents such as mainland college students coming to stay with family, military on temporary assignment, and leisure travelers

HTA says that from March 26th through April 30th, 23,302 passengers arrived in Hawaii by air including 4508 visitors and 8224 residents. This accounts for changes to the initial daily passenger count based on follow-up calls to the quarantined visitors, some of whom turned out to be intended residents instead of visitors.

This table below shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state from March 26th through April 30th and does not include interisland travel.

HTA also revealed the numbers to what visitors noted when they stated the purpose of their trip. A total of 1162 claimed that they came to the state to visit family and friends. Others were due to ‘Other Business’ or ‘Government.’

