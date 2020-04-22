Visitors arrested for violating emergency rules on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four more visitors were arrested this morning on Oahu for violating emergency rules.

Two were arrested after social media posts showed they repeatedly left their hotel room from the day they arrived on April 15.

They were booked and then taken back to their Waikiki hotel room to complete their quarantine.

Two others were arrested at Aala park.

Bail for them was set at $250 each.