Live Now
KHON2 News at 9

Visitors arrested for violating emergency rules on Oahu

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four more visitors were arrested this morning on Oahu for violating emergency rules.

Two were arrested after social media posts showed they repeatedly left their hotel room from the day they arrived on April 15.

They were booked and then taken back to their Waikiki hotel room to complete their quarantine.

Two others were arrested at Aala park.

Bail for them was set at $250 each.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 64°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 77° 64°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 80° 67°

Thursday

78° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 78° 66°

Friday

78° / 65°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 78° 65°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 66°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Monday

79° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

Trending Stories