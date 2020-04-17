Visitor suspected of listing fake address as hotel arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested a visitor who they say flew into Oahu and lied about where she was staying.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell said his office received multiple complaints about the woman who arrived Monday, April 13, and listed a fake address as her hotel.

Instead, Caldwell said the visitor planned to ‘live here’ and traveled to different areas in Waimanalo, upsetting the community for fear of potentially spreading the coronavirus.

“Our police department, our finest in blue found this person and cited them,” said Mayor Caldwell. “And the person continued to disregard the citation, they didn’t listen to our law enforcement, and today this person was arrested. And they’re in jail pending the posting of bond.”

The 37-year-old woman was arrested for violating governor Ige’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for visitors. Caldwell says that he’s asking airport officials to check the address that visitors provide to make sure it’s legitimate.