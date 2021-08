HONOLULU (KHON2) — Despite more visitors making a return to our islands, visitor spending was down last month.

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority visitors spent $1.58 billion in July.

That’s down 6.8% compared to 2019. There was no spending data for last July.

More than 879,000 visitors arrived in Hawaii last month. That is up more than 3,700% compared to a year ago.

Visitor arrival numbers are down 11% to 2019.