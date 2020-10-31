Visitor hospitalized, tests positive for COVID-19 on Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Contact tracers identified the close contacts of an adult male visitor who tested positive for the coronavirus on Kauai.

The Kauai District Health Office reported on Friday that the man previously tested negative before he arrived on the island as a part of the state’s pre-travel testing program. He then developed symptoms while he was staying on Kauai. The man was hospitalized and tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said that after the man’s close contacts were identified, they were placed in quarantine and offered COVID-19 tests.

Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami is urging travelers to take a voluntary post-travel test.

He reported that between Oct. 15 to Oct. 26, about 20% of eligible returning island residents took a post-travel test while only 2% of visitors participated.

“We urge all incoming mainland travelers – both residents and visitors – to take a post-travel test no sooner than 72 hours after arrival,” said Mayor Kawakami. “The ideal timeline to test is five to seven days after arrival, but we understand many visitors won’t be on island that long. In those cases, a post-travel test three days after arriving is preferred.”

As of Friday morning, Kauai has four active cases and all are related to mainland travel.

“We are seeing cases in people who have had negative pre-travel and post-travel tests, and later began to feel sick,” said Kauai District Health officer Dr. Janet Berreman. “The incubation period for COVID-19 is up to 14 days. That means that from the day you are exposed to someone with COVID-19, it can take up for 14 days for you to feel sick or to have a positive test result if you are tested.”

