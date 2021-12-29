Visitor expenditures for November 2021 remain down compared to pre-pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The number of visitors and their spendings remain lower than pre-pandemic numbers.

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, visitor spending for Nov. 21, 2021 decreased 11.6% from the pre-pandemic’s statistics in Nov. 2019.

Visitors spent a total of $1.8 billion which is 11% down compared to two years ago.

Before the pandemic, the state reached record-level visitor expenditures and arrivals in 2019 and in the first two months of 2020.