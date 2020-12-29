Visitor arrivals in November down 77% compared to last year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state’s visitor industry continues to feel the impacts of the pandemic.
According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority in November visitor arrivals dropped 77% compared to a year ago.
Most of the visitors were from the U.S West Coast. There were 524 visitors that came from Japan.
The state’s Safe Travels program went into effect Oct. 15.
The state welcomed back visitors from Japan on Nov. 6.
