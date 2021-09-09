Visitor arrested on Maui for allegedly violating COVID travel quarantine rules

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oregon visitor was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 8, for allegedly violating Hawaii’s rules and orders of the travel quarantine after arriving on Maui from Los Angeles.

Maui police said 40-year-old Christopher Chapman apparently did not have a negative pre-travel COVID test from an approved facility.

Chapman also did not have an approved place to stay for the mandatory 10-day travel quarantine, police reported, and he was taken to the Wailuku Police Station.

According to police, Chapman volunteered to leave Maui and fly back to Oregon.

