Visitor arrested on Maui for allegedly breaking COVID quarantine rules

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 40-year-old woman visiting Hawaii was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 22, for allegedly violating travel quarantine rules.

Peggy Gomez, of Arizona, allegedly did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility when she arrived on Maui. Police said she also did not have approved lodging to complete the mandatory 10-day quarantine.

According to police, arrangements were made for Gomez to quarantine at a hotel in Kahului, however, she reportedly left her hotel room multiple times and was found in the lobby area when police were called.

Gomez was transported to the Wailuku Police Station before volunteering to fly to Texas.