Visitor arrested for violating travel quarantine rules on Maui

WAIKUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 42-year-old visitor from Rhode Island was arrested on Maui for violation of the rules and orders of the travel quarantine.

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Daniel Kirkutis, who flew in from Los Angeles, did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, officials reported.

According to officials, he also did not have approved lodging to do the mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

Kirkutis was taken to the Wailuku Police Station, officials said, and he volunteered to leave Maui and fly to Vermont.