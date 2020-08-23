Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii sent back more than 200 quarantine violators

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii (VASH) has sent back over 200 quarantine violators statewide to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The organization started a COVID-19 Flight Assistance Program on April 6.

Quarantine violators are people who do not stay in place for 14 days after arriving from the mainland or international destinations.

The violators are asked to pay their own tickets home, otherwise VASH assists with getting them discounted fares or sometime donated flights.

Sometimes VASH donates to airfares if the violators were arrested, and law enforcement determines the violators have no money.

