Virus hits family of HPD officer hospitalized with COVID-19

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Honolulu Police Officer is fighting for his life after a cluster of COVID-19 cases were discovered at the Wahiawa Police Station. His family also contracted the disease.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

When he’s not on duty, Officer B.J. Miralles spends most of his time with family. But he’s been working a lot of overtime and his wife believes that is where he got the virus.

“For them, especially first responders, they’re always on the front lines. And it’s difficult for them to be as safe as possible, I think,” said his wife Rochelle.

Miralles has been in a medically induced coma since Monday.

“They’re kind of just saying that he’s stable right now. There’s not really any improvement, which is, they said, to be expected,” said his sister Lena Nishikawa.

Other family members have also tested positive, including his wife Rochelle and two of his daughters who are now recovered. His family is perplexed as to why Miralles’ symptoms are so severe, telling KHON2 he was healthy, active and young.

“No lung conditions or anything that we know of that could have made him this bad,” his sister said.

The family says Miralles’ mother and uncle are also hospitalized with the virus. Nishikawa says her brother’s case is the most serious. Not being by Miralles’ side has been extremely difficult.

“It’s hard because we all want to go visit him. And my girls miss him terribly. And all they want to do is see him and talk to him,” said his wife.

Hospital staff at Pali Momi Medical Center and the Queen’s Medical center have stepped in for the grateful family. Miralles’ brothers and sisters in blue are also making sure his wife and kids are taken care of.

“A lot of B.J.’s coworkers are helping to get her food. People are coming in, dropping off food for Rochelle. My uncle, I know, my uncle and my auntie always drop off food for her every day and so does her auntie,” said Nishikawa.

For strength, the Miralles family is holding on to the love, support and prayers from each other and the community. They also want others to be safe and appreciate the first responders and frontline workers who are putting their lives at risk.

“Especially with the holidays coming up, like, I hope people really take it seriously. Because this is not something that should happen to anybody or any family, especially during this time,” said Rochelle.

If you would like to help the Miralles’ family, click here.

“I just want to thank everyone who’s been so generous. Just kind to our family too and supporting us through this time. It’s been really helpful. If I don’t see your face, I have you in my heart. I’m thankful,” said Rochelle.