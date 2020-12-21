Virtual tribute brings Kamehameha Schools together to honor Bernice Pauahi Bishop

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kamehameha Schools annual Founder’s Day service became virtual.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

Every year since 1888, students and staff celebrate Founder’s Day to honor Bernice Pauahi Bishop’s birthday which is on Dec. 19.

This year on Dec. 18, the ceremony was live streamed from its three campuses.

A ceremony was added at Maunaala in Nuuanu, the benefactress’ final resting place in 1893.