Virtual town hall for safer roads on Maui

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A virtual town hall meeting will be held Thursday, July 23 at 4 p.m. to discuss how to make Maui’s roads safer.

Hosted by Vision Zero Maui an initiative to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries caused by crashes the town hall will feature messages by Mayor Mike Victorino.

You must register in order to participate. The event will be conducted online via Zoom and attendees may register for free at mauimpo.org.

While on mauimpo.org, complete a webmap survey where you can pin-point the exact location of hotspots on the island where traffic collisions occur.

