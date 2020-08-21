Virtual Teletron raises over $12K for laptops for keiki amid Coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) – With a little creativity and inspiration to the help the community, Aaron Sakai, host of the Sleep Times Over podcast, went above and beyond to give back.

With a call for help from many families in need during the Coronavirus pandemic, Sakai brainstormed to create an answer.

“This is a very serious situation,” said Sakai. “I mean these children should not be suffering through all of this. That’s the last of us people that should be worrying about all of this, all that’s going on, because they’re trying to learn and focus on their life.”

Sakai created the Computers for Da Keiki Teletron.

“Every 10 minutes or 15 minutes a new person joins me on Instagram Live. Anyone familiar with IG Live, you just add people to the screen. So I just kept adding people to the screen every 15 minutes. It started at 6 p.m. and I wasn’t going to get off the air until we reached our goal which was $8,000.”

Viewers could tune in via Instagram Live and donate or nominate a family in need.

“It was incredible to see human beings come together in a time where things are uncertain and everything is hectic and the fear of the unknown. To see humans win was just amazing.”

The teletron raised over $12,000 to provide 50 families with laptops for their keiki.

“To see the look on the kids faces too, that was amazing. That was the one that took it over the top.”

Sakai says this is just the beginning of more efforts to give back to the community.

“It won’t be the last. I’ll definitely do another one. It needs to be done, especially with the success of this and the success of people really coming together it is what is was bottom line.”

To nominate a family in need, visit the Sleep Times Over website.

