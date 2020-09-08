Virtual Okinawan Festival reaches 60,000 people

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii United Okinawa Association’s Okinawan Festival reached 60,000 people as it had to go virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival started off with a webinar to celebrate the 120th anniversary of Okinawan immigration on Friday, Sept. 4. The following two days it featured live and pre-recorded videos online and on social media.

Food is a big part of the event. Organizers encouraged people to support local restaurants, order take-out or cook meals at home.

Since the event was virtual, the organization says the audience was from all over the world.

