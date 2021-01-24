Virtual job fair to be held Jan. 26, aims to help Hawaii jobseekers amid pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An opportunity for jobseekers seeking meaningful employment is fast approaching. The WorkForce Virtual Job Fair is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Jan. 26 with registration already underway.

Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., jobseekers who have signed up to attend the event will have an opportunity to upload their resume, visit virtual job booths and chat one-on-one with recruiters by text or video.

“The pandemic has forced a lot of areas of business to “pivot” and recruitment is no different,” said Beth Busch, executive director of the fair. “Fortunately, HR was ahead of the game having posted jobs, screened and tracked candidates online for some time now. Replacing in-person interviews with online was a no-brainer. We’re the only company in Hawaii producing job fairs using this robust platform, which can host over 100 companies and support video chat simultaneously.”

Registration and admission is free. The virtual job fair can be found by clicking here.

Places hiring include the City and County of Honolulu, City Mill, TheBus and more. For a full list of companies that will be attending visit the WorkForce Hawaii Facebook page or click here.