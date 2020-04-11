Virtual egg hunts, to-go holiday brunch specials and Easter mass online, everything you need for a ‘hoppy’ Easter

HONOLULU(KHON2)–Just because you can’t go out this Sunday, doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate Easter. Here are options to help you make the most of the holiday while adhering to stay-at-home orders and social distancing.

Kailua resident Moani Wright-Van Alst isn’t letting the pandemic ruin Easter for her family. She said they still plan to decorate Easter eggs and hunt for eggs in their backyard.

“Easter is a big part of our family tradition every year. During this pandemic and the chaos, I think it’s really important to keep the normalcy for the kids and for all of our families,” Wright-Van Alst said.

She admits they will be doing some things differently.

“We’ll have our Easter dinner and then we’ll Facetime with all the family we’d normally be eating with…Even though we can’t physically be together, it’s still important for us to see each other and celebrate with each other, just to have that connection and the love we have for each other even if it has to be through video.”

Churches are also going online to reach parishioners, by streaming Easter mass.

New Hope has services open to everyone according to Pastor John Tilton.

“During this time the message is faith, grace and love, especially during a historical event that pretty much brought the world to a standstill.”

Sunday Mass will be streamed via the New Hope website at 5a.m., 7a.m., 9a.m., 11a.m., 3p.m., 5p.m., 7p.m., and 9p.m.

Their Easter Sunday service will also be televised at 10a.m. on KHON.

After church, you can even go on a virtual Easter Egg hunt with your keiki.

If you live in Kailua, purchase a special Easter package through the MyKailua Instagram or Facebook page and the Easter bunny will deliver it to your house personally–staying six feet away of course.

“We’re going to send (the Easter Bunny) around town to deliver some goodies to kids,” MyKailua Page creator Danny Casler said.

There are options for Easter meals too.

Gourmet Hawaii is offering a special Kau Kau Box brunch. The plus box even includes decorating supplies according to Kat Lin-Hurtubise, founder of Gourmet Events Hawaii.

“For a family of four we have the Easter brunch basket and for a party of up to eight, we have the enhanced Easter brunch basket…there’s bacon, there are all kinds of fresh produce and pastries. In the enhanced Easter brunch box we have eggs in there and coloring kits so that families can have kind of a traditional fun Easter celebration,” Lin-Hurtubise said.

