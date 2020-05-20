Live Now
KHON2 News at 7 on KHII

Virginia family out for ride finds nearly $1 million in road

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia family out for a ride to get a change of scenery after being holed up due to the coronavirus found nearly $1 million in two bags lying in the road.

David and Emily Schantz left their Caroline County home with their children last Saturday and drove their pickup truck over what they thought was a bag of trash, then stopped and picked it up as well as another bag nearby, news sources reported Tuesday. The Schantzes tossed the bags in the back of their pickup truck and kept riding, according to Emily Schantz.

Only when the Schantzes returned home did they discover the bags contained money, she said.

“Inside of the bag, there were plastic baggies and they were addressed with something that said ‘cash vault,’” Schantz told WTVR.

They contacted the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, which sent deputies to the home. The deputies took inventory and determined the money totaled nearly $1 million.

Caroline Sheriff’s Maj. Scott Moser said authorities have since determined where the money was headed, but are still trying to figure out how it ended up in the middle of a road in Goochland County. Moser would not say specifically where the money was going. But he said he hopes the recipients offer the Schantzes a nice reward.

“Their actions deserve nothing less,” Moser said. “They saved someone a lot of money and set a wonderful example for everyone else.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 68°
Chance of late night showers
Chance of late night showers 40% 82° 68°

Wednesday

80° / 66°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 80° 66°

Thursday

81° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Friday

80° / 67°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 80° 67°

Saturday

81° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 81° 67°

Sunday

81° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 66°

Monday

82° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

69°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

69°

6 AM
Showers
40%
69°

70°

7 AM
Showers
40%
70°

73°

8 AM
Showers
40%
73°

75°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°

Trending Stories