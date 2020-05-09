Vintage Aviation honors frontline health care workers, first responders with flyover on Oahu

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a special honor on Friday for Oahu’s major hospitals, medical centers and national memorial sties.

Vintage Aviation did a special flyover honoring frontline health care workers and first responders.

It’s also in honor of V-E Day which commemorates the 75th anniversary of the WWII victory in Europe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 63°

Saturday

80° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 80° 65°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Monday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 66°

Wednesday

80° / 66°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 80° 66°

Thursday

80° / 67°
Showers
Showers 40% 80° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

71°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

8 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

11 PM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

12 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

1 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

2 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

3 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

4 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

5 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
64°

67°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

Trending Stories