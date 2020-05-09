Vintage Aviation honors frontline health care workers, first responders with flyover on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a special honor on Friday for Oahu’s major hospitals, medical centers and national memorial sties.
Vintage Aviation did a special flyover honoring frontline health care workers and first responders.
It’s also in honor of V-E Day which commemorates the 75th anniversary of the WWII victory in Europe.
