Veterinarians nationwide see uptick in new clients from pandemic pet boom

HONOLULU (KHON) — Have you noticed longer wait times when dropping off your furry friend at the vet? Well, it’s not just happening in Hawaii.

According to Ali’i Animal Hospital, it’s a problem that’s occurring nationwide.

“It does take a little bit longer with curbside with all the vet clinics,” said Jenna Dinstell with Ali’i Animal Hospital.

Dinstell said curbside treatment is when you drop off your pet and wait to pick them up.

“Some of the clinics are starting to go away from curbside, but I don’t know if that is going to continue to happen because we are seeing an uptick of COVID cases with the delta variant,” she said.

Because of the delta variant, many people are still working from home with their furry friends.

Dinstell said their clinic has felt the impact following the puppy and kitten boom with people adopting pandemic pets.

“Everybody got pets during COVID, so there are so many more pet parents out there and we want to be able to provide care to them all,” said Dinstell. “So, doing these curbsides as precaution is to make sure that we can see you and be there for you during your time of need.”

She said it’s best to be patient when trying to book an appointment, and at Ali’i Animal Hospital, they will prioritize critical cases.