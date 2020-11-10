Veterans Day events canceled at Punchbowl, will air virtually

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of Veterans and the public, the annual Veterans Day ceremony sponsored by the Oahu Veterans Council has been canceled. The Punchbowl staff will conduct a private wreath laying ceremony. It will be posted on the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific “Punchbowl” Facebook page on November 10, at 11 a.m.

The Oahu Veterans Council will air a virtual Veterans Day ceremony on:

Wednesday, November 11th, at 11 a.m.

TV Broadcast – ‘OLELO Channel 49

YouTube – Hawai’i Veterans Day Ceremony 2020

Facebook Page – Oahu Veterans Center

Additional dates and times for viewing:

Saturday, November 14th – KITV Channel 4 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 15th – ‘OLELO Channel 53 at 6 p.m.

Monday, November 16th – ‘OLELO Channel 53 at 8 a.m.

Wednesday, November 18th – ‘OLELO Channel 53 at 1 p.m.

Punchbowl asks that the public, please limit the number of individuals visiting a loved one’s gravesite to 5 or less at one time and practice physical distancing between individuals who are not from the same household, wear face coverings. Sick individuals are asked to stay at home.

For more information, visit the National Cemetery Administration’s website or contact Punchbowl staff at (808) 532-3720.

