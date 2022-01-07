17-year veteran Kaua’i police officer loses fight against COVID

Kaua’i Police Department’s Sergeant David Banquel, a 47-year-old veteran, lost his life to COVID on Jan. 5, around 11 a.m.

The police department said Banquel’s cause of death was due to acute respiratory failure from a COVID-19 viral respiratory infection. He was found unresponsive at his residence while off-duty.

“I am deeply saddened to report the unexpected loss of one of our very best, Sergeant David Banquel. His sudden passing has left us all with a sense of deep loss and grief,” said Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck.

It is unknown if he was vaccinated or had a previous health condition.

“Dave always placed others before himself and he will forever be remembered for the laughter, love, and aloha he shared with friends and strangers alike,” said Raybuck.