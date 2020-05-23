Vegas casinos set to reopen June 4

Las Vegas casinos are getting ready to reopen. Nevada’s governor set June 4 as a target date to reopen the state’s gaming industry.

Hawaii’s favorite casinos in downtown Las Vegas have been gearing up for the big day, and a spokesman says they’re ready. He adds that guests should expect a different experience from the past, with safety a main priority.

Boyd Gaming, the owner of Main Street, California, and Fremont Street Hotels, says employees will be tested for COVID-19 before returning to work and will get their temperature taken before every shift. Common touch surfaces in the hotels and casinos will be cleaned and sanitized frequently.

“Because we know that’s something we have to get right. Customers, when they come back, we’re going to be doing everything we can to keep them safe when they return to Las Vegas,” said David Strow, Vice-President of Corporate Communications at Boyd Gaming.

Strow says they will strongly urge all guests to wear masks inside. To allow for social distancing, every other slot machine will not be available. A maximum of six players will be allowed at the crap tables, three at the blackjack tables.

While some casinos considered putting plastic barriers at the tables, don’t expect them at Boyd Gaming casinos.

“We’ve looked at a lot of options, but we’re pretty confident that social distancing, by having fewer players at the table and keeping them properly spaced, you can achieve the needed level of safety without impacting the customer experience,” said Strow.

Rooms will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before guests check in. But Strow says don’t expect room service or to have your room cleaned daily by housekeeping.

“We hope customers understand why we’re doing it. It really is important for their own safety and for the safety of our employees in our property,” said Strow.

He says the company is not ready to announce what it will do with its two popular buffets at Main Street and Fremont. Dining in general will be different as restaurants will only allow half as many people inside.

“So the tables will be removed so that you won’t have two groups seated closer than six feet together,” said Strow.

Vacations Hawaii, which books packages to Boyd Gaming hotels says no date has been set for charter flights because travelers might not be willing to go yet due to the 14-day quarantine order.

Hawaiian Airlines sent a statement saying, “We plan to keep our routes suspended until Hawai’i is ready to reopen its economy and welcome travelers again.”