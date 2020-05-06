VASH donates masks to police, non-profits

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii Island donated and distributed 500 masks across the Big Island to police officers and 160 other non profits.
All masks were made using specs provided by Kaiser Permanente and sewn by volunteers.
It took over 550 hours to sew and distribute the masks to the community.
