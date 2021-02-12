Vandalism at state parks continues after DLNR warning to be respectful

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A sign was removed from Polihale State Park on Kaua’i by a couple who was living illegally in the park.

All permits for camping were suspended five months ago due to illegal activity including large gatherings, camping and people off-roading in the sand dunes. The park was reopened in December for day use only.

Someone dug a hole in the sand dunes near the bathrooms.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, DLNR along with families of native Hawaiians buried at Polihale urged the public to be respectful of the park.

On Oahu, the fence was cut at the Makua Water Pump Station.

“We don’t want to close parks, but if this litany of violations continues, we may have no choice,” said DLNR Division of State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell. “Please, if you are one of the people who is acting unlawfully or behaving badly anywhere on public lands in Hawai’i, ask yourself, would you want this happening in your backyard?”

If you see people doing things they are not supposed to, you can call the DLNR tip line at 643-DLNR (3678) or download the free DLNRTip app for smart phones, which allows you to send photographs in, with incident details.