Vandalism and graffiti on the rise, Kauai police say that violated will now face harsher punishments

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Vandalism and graffiti have been on the rise in county parks since the COVID-19 crisis, says the Kaui Police Department.

Now, the county police department is warning those who are committing these crimes that violators will face harsher punishments.

“During an emergency proclamation, many offenses have a higher grade of seriousness, including criminal property damage,” said Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce. “What would have been a class c felony would now be a class b felony, which could mean more time spent in jail. Criminal property damage is potentially considered a petty misdemeanor, but would now elevate to a class b felony, which means up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.”

Among the recent damages that KPD is looking into are:

Graffiti at the campground comfort station at Lydgate Beach Park on March 18.

Graffiti at the Waimea Swimming Pool on March 25.

Graffiti and damage to the women’s restroom door at Kalena Park on March 29.

A barrier removed from its original location at Hanamā‘ulu Beach Park on March 29.

(Courtesy of County of Kauai)

“We would like to keep our facilities open for the general public to use during these challenging times,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Porter. “Unfortunately, if vandalism continues, the county may need to scale back the number of accessible facilities due to the health and safety concerns it poses not only to the community but also to our service workers.”

If you know someone who may have committed these crimes, contact KPD Dispatch to file a report at 241-1711. Or, to leave an anonymous tip, and potentially receive an award, call Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i at 246-8300 or visit www.crimestopperskauai.org.