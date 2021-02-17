Vaccine shipping delays continue, causes more Hawaii clinic cancellations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bad weather on the mainland continues to delay deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to Hawaii. Health officials say a total of 23,250 doses were not delivered on Wednesday, Feb 17, and it is still not known how the weather may impact shipments later in the week.

The Health Department says a clinic scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, at Kamehameha Schools campus on the Big Island has been rescheduled for March because of the delay. Vaccinations at Leeward Community College scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, and Friday, Feb. 19, have been canceled.

There have been other shipping delays mainly due to the pandemic. The owner of Discount Store Appliance tells KHON2 an order could take until mid- to late-April to arrive if a customer orders a special appliance or something that is not in stock.

While the Honolulu store just got a recent shipment, Mike Allwer suggests folks should place their order two to three months in advance if they need to order appliances.

“I’m sure right now the weather on the mainland that’s causing a lot of delays. And also because of the pandemic COVID-19. Same thing, short delay on production. Not too many parts available. So it’s still a problem,” said Allwer who owns Discount Store Appliance.

Disco Mart in Waipahu says the shipping issue is getting better, however.

“It’s on a more regular basis, not a complete order, but it’s certainly much better than a few months ago,” said Marge Funasaki, Disco Mart’s General Manager.

Aside from refrigerators and stoves, McCully Bicycle and Sporting Goods tells KHON2 they are also encountering some delays. The manager attributes this to an increased demand for bikes during the pandemic.

“Now just with the high demand, just the manufacturing side is taking a lot longer. So, I mean, it could be anywhere from a month to six months before we get particular items in stock,” said Manager Ryan Takayesu.

Matson reports no significant impacts for Hawaii-bound shipments on the West Coast as the mainland continues to brave the storm. Pasha Hawaii says it is experiencing slight delays because of the weather but it is making all scheduled departures and arrivals.