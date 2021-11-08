Vaccine required at indoor and outdoor managed events including Neal Blaisdell

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Wednesday, Oct. 27, announced loosened COVID-19 restrictions for Oahu.

He said that effective Wednesday, Nov. 3, indoor and outdoor managed events can operate at 100% capacity. Attendees must be fully vaccinated and wear masks.

There is no longer a testing option.

This impacts events happening at the Blaisdell including the upcoming Jo Koy comedy shows later this month.

Those who are not fully vaccinated can request a refund but it has to be done by Nov. 22.