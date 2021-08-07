Vaccine clinic and open market held in Kapolei

Coronavirus
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente held a vaccination clinic and open market event at the West Oahu Medical Office in Kapolei.

The event was a partnership with both public and private organizations.

There were local non-profits, government organizations as well as vendors offering discounts for those showing proof of vaccination.

Venders sold things such as jewelry, clothing, plants and food.

Kaiser medical staff were also on hand to answer questions about COVID-19, vaccines and vaccinations.

