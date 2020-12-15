HONOLULU (KHON2) — About 145 distribution centers received doses on Monday, with nearly 500 sites expecting shipments on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here in Honolulu, the Queen’s Medical Center received the very first shipment of the vaccine. Officials were hoping for 13 trays but Hawaii got one for now which holds 975 doses.

The vaccine is being kept in one of two ultra-cold freezers at Queen’s. But they won’t be there for long. A spokesman from the hospital tells us the current plan is to vaccinate their healthcare workers possibly on Tuesday or Wednesday. The arrival of these little vials signifies the start of a long process.

“We have to remain vigilant right now,” said the Queen’s Health Systems President Jill Hoggard Green. “It will probably take several months, but we can see the beginning of eradication of this disease.”

The state is expected to receive shipments of the COVID vaccine every week.

“The feds split our first batch of 5,000,” said Lieutenant Governor Josh Green. “They gave us 975 today, and the next 4,000 come on Wednesday it looks like. They are doing a lot of tests and sending out lots and lots of these packages across the country. The other 4,000, or four trays of 975 each, will go to different facilities.”

Health officials say the state and city conducted a vaccination distribution exercise on Monday to simulate clinics to immunize first responders and essential workers also included in Phase 1. We’re told these drills are planned statewide this week at undisclosed locations.

“We are also trying to go through safety procedures, adverse event procedures,” said Jon Shear, vaccination coordinator. “We’re working with a brand new vaccine that hasn’t been used. So we want to make sure people understand what we are supposed to do.”

As people start to get vaccinated, Green says they’ll be watching to make sure there aren’t any adverse reactions to the vaccine.

“Two people in Europe had bad allergic reactions,” he said. “But they already had a history of having such reactions to vaccinations and other medications. So we’re cautioning people, but we’ll be delivering these these vaccinations at health care facilities up front. So people should be very safe.”

In a press release, Department of Health Director Libby Char said: