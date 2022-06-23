HONOLULU(KHON2) — Appointments will be accepted at The Queen’s Health System for COVID-19 vaccinations for keiki ages six months to four years old.

The medical center said that vaccinations will be administered by appointment only.

To make an appointment call (808) 691-2222.

These vaccination sites on Oahu will be offering the Pfizer vaccine only:

Queen’s Medicine Pediatrics Clinic: Wednesdays and 2nd/4th Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Queen Emma Clinics: Tuesdays, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

EmPower Health: Monday and Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The Queen’s Medical Center – West Oahu After Hours Clinic: Monday through Friday, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.