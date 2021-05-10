Vaccination clinics in Leeward and Windward Oahu to close this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The COVID-19 vaccination clinics or Points of Dispensing (PODs) in Leeward and Windward Oahu will hold their last day of operations on Thursday, May 13.

The PODs, which have been in operation for the past five months, will be winding down this week since more vaccines are available at more sites.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Residents are urged to make an appointment at either POD before they close. Walk-ins are also being accepted.

The POD at Leeward Community College will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, and Wednesday, May 12. On Thursday, May 13, the Leeward POD will only be open half a day, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Click here to make an appointment.

to make an appointment. The POD at Windward Community Mental Health Center only has open slots available on Tuesday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to register.

Almost 100,000 vaccinations were administered at both PODs since December, an average of about 1,000 vaccinations per day.

“So many in the community really stepped up and gave unreservedly to rally behind a singular purpose,” said Dr. Elizabeth Char, director of the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), said in a statement. “The PODs required extensive collaboration and excellent logistical and operational support, and as a result, our vaccination rollout got off to a very strong start.”



The DOH’s Behavioral Health Administration will continue to organize vaccinations for pop-up and mobile clinics to reach those with behavioral health issues, the homeless community and others.