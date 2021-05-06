Vaccinated Hawaii residents can upload their information to Safe Travels portal starting Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting Friday, May 7, Hawaii residents will be able to upload their vaccine information to the Safe Travels website.

That will allow them to travel inter-island without a COVID test starting Tuesday, May 11.

For those who have not traveled since the pandemic began, the first thing they need to do is set up an account in the Safe Travels Hawaii website. An email address will need to be provided to set up a password and then a link will be emailed to that address to get into the system.

From the home screen, there are four options. Under “trips,” the traveler needs to put in their flight information, ID number and where they will be staying. There is also a health questionnaire that will have to be filled out within 24 hours before departure.

Under “documents,” the traveler will also need to upload a recent photo of themselves, like a selfie. This is also where travelers upload there negative COVID-19 test results. Starting Friday travelers should also be able to upload a picture of their vaccination card.

“You may upload a photo of your vaccine card or VAMS verification onto your Safe Travels profile. You can start that process tomorrow, Friday, May 7, for travel May 11 and beyond,” said Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami.

When the traveler has completed all of that, they will receive a checkmark and will then get a QR code by email. Travelers can save the QR code on their phone and show it to the TSA officer to get through security.

State officials say just to be safe, it is better to also bring a vaccination card while traveling.

“We’d like people to carry their card with them, their vaccine card. But you’ll be able to upload a picture of your card into the Safe Travels system and that will be excellent,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.