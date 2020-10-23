Vacations Hawaii to resume Las Vegas flights in December

Vacations Hawaii will resume their popular Las Vegas charter flights on Dec. 29 after being shut down since March due to COVID-19.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Vacations Hawaii will resume their popular Las Vegas charter flights on Dec. 29 after being shut down since March due to COVID-19.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Vacations Hawaii made the announcement on Oct. 22 and says phone reservations will be accepted starting on Oct. 26. Walk-in services are scheduled to resume in early November.

Company officials say customer safety will be priority number one every step of the way.

“We’ve bumped up all our cleaning measures on our flights,” said Keith Kaneshiro, Vacations Hawaii Sales & Promotions Manager. “Our buses from Las Vegas airport to the casinos will be at 50% occupancy, and of course all throughout the hotel and throughout the casinos they’ve got the protocols with spaced out slot machines, plexiglass dividers at the tables and limited players at the craps tables”.

The company is working with Boyd Gaming Casinos to make sure the travel experience is as safe as possible for all customers.

Vacations Hawaii is also offering travels credits for their top customers.

For more information, visit the Vacations Hawaii website or call 808-591-4777.

Latest Stories on KHON2