Vacations Hawaii optimistic about summer travel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s most popular travel destination, Las Vegas, is looking to bounce back in the months ahead. Vacations Hawaii is optimistic Hawaii residents will be ready to travel again.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Vacations Hawaii had planned to resume their charter flights to Vegas back in December. But the demand just wasn’t there to fill up the planes on a regular basis.

“We just didn’t have enough people comfortable and ready to book to send 767 aircrafts, 218-passenger planes to Vegas,” said Kevin Kaneshiro, Vacations Hawaii Sales and Promotions Manager.

The company is now starting to book charter flights beginning on June 1. The plan is to have three flights a week with departures on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays. With considerably more people getting vaccinated and some restrictions likely to be lifted, Kaneshiro says people will be ready for a true vacation.

“I think summer is a good target that we’ll get closer to normal,” he said. “We’ll be able to get our charters running and more people to Vegas.”

There has been some demand. The company has been offering package deals through Hawaiian Airlines and other carriers. So Hawaii residents are still able to stay at The Cal or Fremont, with most of the usual amenities.

“You’ve got transfers to and from the airport, the meals, and your hotel nights,” said Kaneshiro. “So it’s pretty much everything except the luggage handling.”

Main Street remains closed. For now, it offers COVID-19 tests for travelers coming back to Hawaii to bypass the 10-day quarantine.

“If the numbers and levels are up, we’ll be able to open Main Street as well,” said Kaneshiro. “It’s all dependent on supply and demand. I think we’re getting closer, and this summer is a good target.”

The package deals have been especially popular with seniors. Kaneshiro points out that it’s important that they feel safe when they decide to travel again.

“You are seeing a little tick of younger ages that are more ready to travel during COVID-19,” he said. “But again, the cleanliness and the protocol for safety in our casinos made our customers feel very comfortable.”