Utah woman arrested on Maui after allegedly violating Hawaii travel rules

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) arrested a 40-year-old Utah woman on Tuesday, June 8, on suspicion of violating the rules and orders of the travel quarantine in Hawaii.

Officials say the woman did not have a pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and also lacked approved lodging to complete the mandatory ten-day travel quarantine.

According to MPD, the woman was traveling to Oahu from Utah and had an inter-island connecting flight from Maui to Oahu. The 40-year-old did not make her connecting flight to Oahu, MPD said.

The woman was transported to the Wailuku Police Station and was processed without incident, officials said.

She remained in police custody as of Wednesday, June 9, and her bail is set at $2,000, according to MPD.