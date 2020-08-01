Utah couple arrested, charged for allegedly violating quarantine order

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police arrested and charged a Utah couple on Thursday, July 30, for allegedly violating the state’s 14-day quarantine order.

According to police, the couple arrived in Honolulu on July 24. They then flew to the Big Island on July 28. The couple told police that they believed that they were exempt from the quarantine order.

Police officials investigated the claim and found that the two were not exempt. The revelation resulted in the couple’s arrest.

Thirty-year-old Jessica Tripp and 31-year-old Joseph Tripp were charged and bailed out on a $1,000 bond pending their court appearance. It is scheduled to take place on September 15, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the Hilo District Court.

Officials said that the two will still have to complete quarantine before resuming their activities, or they will face another arrest.

If you think you qualify for the exemption, contact the State Attorney General’s Office at covidexemption@hawaii.gov.

Latest Stories on KHON2