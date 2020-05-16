1  of  2
USS Arizona survivor Lou Conter featured in virtual History Talks series

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pacific Historic Parks has launched its new History Talks series.

In its latest episode, Lou Conter, one of only two living survivors of the USS Arizona shares his story of the war, life after the war, and living through a global pandemic.

“Sunday morning at 7:55; we were on duty at 7:45 a.m.,” said Conter. “Sunday morning. Had about then of the band up there ready to fly colors when the first japanese came across. The first time when we went back in 1991 for the 50th anniversary, it was tough as hell to go in there, and look at those names. They lost their lives to save America.”

His thoughts about the pandemic?

“I got a call here from a news man 30 days ago,” said Conter. “He said ‘This is like Pearl Harbor. What are you doing? How are you handling it?’ I said ‘It’s nothing like Pearl Harbor.’ I said ‘Here I’m sitting here watching my tv, getting all the news, and everything. Having a scotch and water.'”

Lou says he hopes to come back for this year’s commemoration ceremony.

He’s also turning 99 years old this September.

When asked about his secret to a long life, Lou says ‘scotch and water, and steak and eggs.’

