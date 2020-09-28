USS Arizona Memorial will resume tours on Sept. 28

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Park Service will resume its tours to the USS Arizona Memorial on Monday, Sept. 28.

There will be a limited number of tours. NPS said that it’s using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis. A 30-minute program will consist of a brief orientation from staff, which will precede a boat ride to the memorial on navy vessels.

Tours will be limited to 50 people per vessel to allow for social distancing. Visitors will also be required to wear masks.

NPS officials are asking visitors to reserve tickets ahead of time prior to arrival and present a paper copy or digital reservation confirmation to NPS staff for validation no sooner than 30 minutes before their program time.

Tickets for specific tour dates will be made available at 3 p.m. the day before the selected program date.

A limited number of walk-in tickets will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To get tickets in advance, click here.

