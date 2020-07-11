USS Arizona boat rides restart

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Boat rides are back at the USS Arizona Memorial.

Visitors can enjoy a 45-minute program that will consist of a brief orientation from park staff, followed by a boat ride to the memorial as of July 10.

While the history of it all remains the same. returning guests tell us.It’s a whole new experience.

“I came when i was little,” said visitor Will Hawkins. “I remember it being pretty crowded you know, coming in walking through these gates you’re immediately like where is everyone? You can see anyone anywhere. But once on the actual USS Arizona Memorial platform, it was like a museum experience but it was very much empty though.”

If you visit, you must wear a face covering.

Tours are limited to 50 people per vessel, and you must make a reservation online at www.recreation.gov prior to arrival and present a paper copy or digital reservation confirmation to NPS staff for validation no sooner than 30 minutes prior to program time.

