USPS says you can purchase stamps, boxes online

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you need to mail or ship something, the U.S. Postal Service says that you can easily do that from home.

To purchase stamps, just go to the postal service’s website. The stamps will be delivered to your home.

If you don’t have a computer, you can ask your mail carrier to bring you a “stamps by mail” order form. Then just fill it out, and put it in your mailbox with a check.

You can also order free priority mailboxes and pay for and print a mailing label all online, then schedule a free package pick up.

