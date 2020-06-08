USC rising junior and Kaiser alumna Malia Nam refreshed heading into future competition

May 27 came and went for the USC women’s golf team with no national championship in hand, something the program strives for annually.

Of course, the 2019-2020 season came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trojans were ranked No. 2 in the country and won the Bruin Wave Invitational on Feb. 25 in their last competition.

“That’s what we practiced for, that was our goal,” 2018 Kaiser alumna and current USC sophomore Malia Nam told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida. “Being on a top-ranked team, it’s our goal to win Pac-12, it’s our goal to win NCAA’s.”

Just as the team looked to build upon its NCAA quarterfinal appearance in 2019, Nam was primed to continue a college golf career that got off to an auspicious start.

But Nam, who was the Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Year for the 2018-2019 season, wasn’t seeing the same level of success that her rookie season brought in her sophomore campaign. The Bruin Wave Invitation was her lone individual top-10 finish as a sophomore after doing so four times as a freshman.

“My game was trending upwards, I kind of struggled my fall semester, even in the beginning of spring,” Nam said. “I felt like I didn’t play bad throughout the whole entire season, it was just that my scores never really got to where I wanted. When I finally shot 69 (at the Bruin Wave Invitational), under par, I just kind of felt like I was myself again.”

Most collegiate golfers would gladly take the results Nam was producing in her second season with the Trojans, but she still believes she wasn’t playing up to her standards.

“I didn’t want to finish any worse than I did my freshman year. I probably was really frustrated because I hadn’t played well,” she said. “Coming into my freshman year so strong, I just wanted to get better from there.”

Nam has remained home in Kailua during the pandemic and has taken some time away from golf. When she does return to competitive golf in the near future, she believes she’ll be ready and refreshed. She’s already seen the benefits of slowing things down every once in a while.

“I haven’t been out and golfing too much but just the couple of times that I have been, my swing even without practicing every day, it almost feels better. My body just feels mechanically better,” she said. “Throughout the season, I struggled with my swing and I couldn’t understand why because I was practicing every day, pushing myself all the time and I’d come home, take a break and my swing’s almost better. Coming home does a lot for me mentally and physically as well.

“I learned a lot from my sophomore year, grinding and practicing super hard. It worked for some people, it doesn’t really work for me. Sometimes having that fire and anger pushes me to play better but sometimes it kind of just snowballs and kind of drives me down. Moving forward, I just kind of want to know how to balance that.”