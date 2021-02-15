US Navy sailor from Hawaii dies of COVID-19 complications weeks after testing positive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Navy Sailor from Hawaii has died of COVID-19, according to the US Navy.

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Marcglenn L. Orcullo was assigned to assault ship USS Wasp, homeported in Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.

He was admitted to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital on Jan. 17 where he tested positive for COVID-19. As his symptoms worsened, Orcullo was transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

By Feb. 12, Petty Officer Orcullo died of COVID-related complications. He was 42 years old.

It is unclear whether he had any underlying conditions.