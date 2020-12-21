US Coast Guard crews search for missing mariners in the Marshall Islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The US Coast Guard search crews are looking for missing mariners in the Marshall Islands.
The USCG helps the Joint Rescue Coordination Center Fiji in two search and rescue missions off Kiribati on Sunday, Dec. 20.
An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew started a search in the morning.
On Thursday evening just before 9 p.m. Hawaii Coast Guard units were asked to help find three boaters who were on a 15-foot wooden skiff by Kiribati. Then the unit got another call to help out on Saturday for another boater on a disabled 20-foot wooden skiff about 150-miles from the first boaters.
All search staff are following coronavirus safety guidelines.
