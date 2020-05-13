US Air Force plans statewide flyover to honor first responders and health care workers

1  of  2
The Hawai‘i Air National Guard and 15th Wing Active Duty Airmen from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will perform a flyover throughout the Hawaiian Islands on Thursday, May 14, 2020, beginning at approximately 11:20 a.m. The flyovers will aim to fly above most of Hawaii’s large hospitals and major metropolitan areas in a salute to all frontline workers battling COVID-19, as well as those staying at home to “flatten the curve of transmission” of the virus.

The flyover will feature all locally based U.S. Air Force planes, including a C-17 Globemaster III, a KC-135 Stratotanker and a flight of F-22 Raptors, which will complete routine training sorties as they visit each neighboring island. These aircraft were already scheduled for these training flights, so the flyover is at no additional cost to the taxpayer. The flight path was coordinated with Hawai‘i State officials as well as members of the Federal Aviation Administration. The altitude of the flyover will vary between 2,500 and 3,000 feet above ground level.

Onlooking residents should watch from the safety of their homes while adhering to social distancing guidelines and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover. The frontline workers, at the hospitals listed below, are also encouraged to witness the flyover outside their facilities, but citizens should also maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

The flyover is intended to provide a salute to all the healthcare professionals, frontline responders, and essential personnel working to keep everyone safe and healthy during these unique times.

Once the planes fly over Kahuku on the island of O‘ahu, the routes will diverge with a C-17 proceeding to Kaua‘i and a KC-135 diverging east towards Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Hawai‘i island and Maui. The F-22s will peel off to the north to continue with regularly scheduled training.

