HONOLULU (KHON2) — Urgent Care Hawaii offers telemedicine, giving patients an alternative to in-person visits.

Telemedicine is virtual healthcare, available with advancements in technology and reliable internet. This safe option allows individuals to access a medical professional easily from their mobile phone or desktop at the comfort of their own home.

Urgent Care Hawaii’s telemedicine services are provided by physicians and include routine care for allergies, rashes, muscle strains, migraines, urinary tract infections, ear infections, pink eye and many other conditions typically seen in the urgent care clinic.

Urgent Care Hawaii also does Covid-19 screening for patients with sore throat, fever, cough or other symptoms which may indicate testing is needed.

The Urgent Care Hawaii’s Pearl City and Kapolei locations are open for walk-in services including sprains, lacerations, injuries on the job, X-rays and education and referrals.

Kapolei and Pearl City locations are open Monday – Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

For more information call (808) 456-2273 or visit www.ucarehi.com.