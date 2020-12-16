HONOLULU (KHON2) — The union representing 300 workers at Halawa Correctional Facility is calling on the Department of Public Safety to do more to stop an ongoing outbreak of COVD-19 among inmates and staff.
In a statement, UPW said workers are “Facing hazardous working conditions due to lockdowns and quarantines” and that’s putting employees at greater risk in dealing with an already overcrowded innmate population.
UPW says it will continue addressing members’ concerns with new DPS director Max Otani.
There have been 195 positive cases among staff and inmates at Halawa this month.
