Update on Maui, Hawaii island clusters

Two clusters of cases have impacted nearly 75 people on two islands.

One cluster is on Hawaii island where a third McDonald’s is now closed after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kuakini Highway location.

According to Hawaii island civil defense, 32 people are impacted, 18 workers and 14 family members. Mayor Harry Kim said two people in the cluster have been cleared from isolation and 30 are quarantined at home.

“There are three McDonald’s in the lower area of Kona, all under one management, and I’ve been told that one manager, management, went from one to the other, but is responsible for this and why all the three McDonald’s are closed at this time,” he said.

“A mistake was made by an individual,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green. “They went to work sick, which is also what happened at Maui Memorial Medical Center, it seems to have been contained. The Department of Health has been very rigorous around that cluster in shutting it down.”

Both Mayor Kim and Lt. Gov. Green said it shows how quickly the virus can spread when you’re in close proximity, not practicing social distancing, and going to work while ill.

“It’s kind of frightening to see that we have 63 on the whole island of Hawaii tested positive and this is from the beginning of the testing period [Feb. 28], and now in the past week we have 63 and McDonald’s accounts for 32 of this grand total,” said Mayor Kim.

He said the cluster could have been avoided if the person had stayed home when they were sick.

“It seems there has not been further spread, and it does not appear that any patrons getting Big Mac’s got sick so that’s a great relief, but these clusters are what concern me,” said Lt. Gov. Green.

The DOH is still conducting contact tracing and identifying close contacts.

Maui reported two new cases on Monday, the DOH said none of the new cases are linked to the cluster of 45 people at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The state said the outbreak may have started when a worker went to work sick.

“The cluster at MMMC seems to have hopefully peaked with 45 total,” said Lt. Gov. Green. “Twenty-nine staff and 16 patients. Obviously, it makes us sick to our stomach that any patients get sick from staff but that’s what happens sometimes when healthcare workers are in the line of fire. It was surrounded very quickly by DOH. Nothing’s perfect. But by doing that and isolating for 14 days they’re able to suppress it very quickly.”