Unwanted electronics accepted at Going Green e-Waste recycling events

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Donate used TVs, computers, printers, and scanners to the Going Green Recycling event at the Lanakila Multipurpose Senior Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021.

This e-Waste collection event is also taking in HI-5 beverage containers, used clothing, eyeglasses, and hearing aids.

Pet supplies such as towels and blankets are also wanted.

There’s also free towing of unwanted cars available by calling 291-6151.

The Lanakila Multi-Purpose Center is located at 1640 Lanakila Avenue.

Coronavirus guidelines are followed at all events including wearing a mask, social distancing, temperature taking and sanitizing.

The next Going Green Recycling event is Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School’s back parking Lot on Wai Nani Way.

After that, there’s a another going Green Recycling event Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Key Project at 47-200 Waihee Rd.